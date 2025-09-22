Smith secured all three of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 21-14 win over New England.

Smith was on the field for 83 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps Sunday. However, the team had a lackluster performance through the air, and Smith wasn't particularly productive during the narrow victory. He also narrowly avoided disaster with the game tied in the fourth quarter, as he fumbled, but the ball went out of bounds. Smith has led Pittsburgh's tight ends in snaps over the first three weeks of the regular season, and he's secured 12 of 13 targets for 65 yards and a touchdown.