Smith secured one of two targets for four yards during Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Chargers.

Although Smith led Pittsburgh's tight ends by playing 67 percent of the team's offensive snaps Sunday, he had a season-worst performance in primetime. He was held to season-low marks in receptions, targets and receiving yards, although none of the team's tight ends recorded more than 33 yards in the defeat. The Steelers' passing game hasn't been stellar despite the offseason addition of Aaron Rodgers, and Smith's fantasy upside has been minimal with his new team.