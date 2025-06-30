The Dolphins are trading Smith, CB Jalen Ramsey and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for S Minkah Fitzpatrick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Smith was said to be unhappy with his contract in Miami, following last year's career highs for catches, yards and touchdowns. A move to Pittsburgh reunites him with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, who was the head coach in Atlanta when Jonnu Smith played there. It isn't an especially promising move for Smith's fantasy value, as the Steelers likely will run the ball a lot and already have Pat Freiermuth at tight end.