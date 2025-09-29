Smith secured two of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 24-21 win over the Vikings.

Smith was unable to practice fully ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 4 matchup due to a hip injury, but he played through the issue in Dublin. The 2017 third-rounder was held to single-digit yards for the first time this season while playing just 25 percent of the team's offensive snaps, which was his lowest mark of the season by a considerable margin. It seems possible that Smith's role was limited by his injury, but he'll be able to recover during the Steelers' Week 5 bye.