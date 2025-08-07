Coach Mike Tomlin said Thursday that Smith is among the players who won't play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

The same goes for QB Aaron Rodgers, WR DK Metcalf, RB Jaylen Warren and TE Pat Freiermuth, as the Steelers plan to rest their key starters Saturday, unlike the Jaguars. After leaving Tuesday's practice due to knee soreness, Smith was back on the field Wednesday, which puts him in a position to be available for the team's Aug. 16 contest against the Buccaneers.