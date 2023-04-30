Pittsburgh signed Byrd as an undrafted free agent Sunday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Byrd was a versatile offensive weapon for San Diego State that also thrived as a return specialist, totaling four return touchdowns over 58 collegiate games. He was named to the 2022 first-team All-Mountain West as both a kick and punt returner, and his best chance at landing an NFL roster spot figures to be with his skills on special teams. Byrd complied 47 receptions for 219 yards and rushed 275 times for 1,353 yards as an Aztec.