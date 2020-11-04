Dangerfield (quadriceps) was a full participant during Wednesday's practice.
Dangerfield was forced to miss last week's game against Baltimore with the quadriceps injury, so he'll be a welcomed sign back in the lineup. The Towson product has six special-teams tackles this season, so expect him to handle a similar role in Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
