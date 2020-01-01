Play

Dangerfield failed to record a tackle in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Dangerfield played almost exclusively on special teams and finishes the 2019 season with 13 tackles and a forced fumble in 16 games played. He is a restricted free agent heading into 2020.

