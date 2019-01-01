Steelers' Jordan Dangerfield: Limited role in return
Dangerfield collected two tackles (both solo) during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
After being waived and missing the entire 2017 season with an undisclosed injury Dangerfield returned to the Steelers for the 2018 campaign. He played just 75 defensive snaps, contributing mostly as a special teamer, with seven tackles in 16 games. He is an exclusive restricted free agent heading in to the 2019 season.
