Dangerfield is dealing with a quadriceps injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, as coach Mike Tomlin indicated the 29-year-old could still practice this week. Dangerfield's actual practice participation will provide a better idea of his availability for Week 8.
More News
-
Steelers' Jordan Dangerfield: Remains with Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Jordan Dangerfield: Comes up empty in finale•
-
Steelers' Jordan Dangerfield: Limited role in return•
-
Steelers' Jordan Dangerfield: Signs reserve/future contract•
-
Jordan Dangerfield: Reaches injury settlement•
-
Steelers' Jordan Dangerfield: Waived by Steelers•