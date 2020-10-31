Dangerfield (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Chris Adamski of the Tribune-Review reports.
This is a key loss for the Steelers on special teams, as Dangerfield leads the team with six special-teams tackles. He'll aim to get back into the lineup next week against the Cowboys.
