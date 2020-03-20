Play

Dangerfield re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal Friday, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Dangerfield has 36 tackles over the first three seasons of his career with the Steelers, mostly seeing time on special teams. The team declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent but ended up bringing him back for 2020 regardless.

