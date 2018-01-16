Steelers' Jordan Dangerfield: Signs reserve/future contract
Dangerfield signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers on Monday, TribLive.com reports.
Dangerfield was waived an reached an injury settlement with the Steelers in early September as he battled an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old totaled 16 tackles in 14 games with the Steelers in 2016, and also earned a pair of starts.
