Steelers' Joseph Cheek: Suffers foot injury
Cheek exited Thursday's preseason finale against the Panthers with a foot injury, Joe Rutter of TribLive.com reports.
The severity of the injury is not clear but Cheek was ruled out from return to the game. The 25-year-old hoping to earn a spot on the 53-man roster as a reserve offensive lineman.
