Jackson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Carolina, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Jackson popped up on the injury report Thursday as a non-participant due to an ankle injury, but he returned as a limited participant Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's contest. Jackson has totaled six tackles and one fumble recovery in 81 defensive snaps across four appearances with Pittsburgh this season, though he hasn't seen the field since Week 7.