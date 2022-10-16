site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steelers-josh-jackson-stays-in-pittsburgh | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Steelers' Josh Jackson: Stays in Pittsburgh
By
RotoWire Staff
Oct 16, 2022
at
10:35 am ET
•
1 min read
Jackson signed with the Steelers on Saturday.
Jackson has played with the Steelers' practice squad since Week 4's matchup against the Jets. Through his two games with the team, he recorded two tackles (one solo) and one forced recovery. With both Cameron Sutton and Levi Wallace out, Jackson will join the 53-man roster from the practice squad.
More News
08/29/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/18/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/04/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/30/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 16 min read