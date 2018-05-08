Dobbs will compete with Landry Jones for a roster spot, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Selected in the fourth round last year, Dobbs spent his entire rookie season as the No. 3 quarterback, never quite making a push to overtake Jones. The Tennessee product thus finds himself on the roster bubble entering his second season, though the Steelers have incentive from a salary cap perspective to release Jones instead of Dobbs if they decide that rookie third-round pick Mason Rudolph is ready for the No. 2 role. It might also make sense to see if they can trade Dobbs for a late-round pick.