Dobbs is facing competition from Mason Rudolph for the backup quarerback job, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dobbs held down the No. 2 role in 2018 while Rudolph accustomed himself to the rigors of the NFL, but the Tennessee product was unimpressive when pressed into action and ultimately logged the lowest passer rating among all quarterbacks who attempted at least 10 passes in 2019. It would be of little surprise if Rudolph, a 2018 third-round pick, were to usurp the backup job at some point before Week 1.