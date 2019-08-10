Dobbs completed five of eight attempts for 85 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and also rushed twice for 44 yards in the Steelers' 30-28 preseason win over the Buccaneers.

Dobbs started and played the first two series, complementing some sharp passing with an impressive 36-yard scramble on third down that took the ball to the Buccaneers' 17-yard line. The third-year quarterback did have an interception wiped out by offsetting penalties, but he was otherwise encouragingly effective during his time on the field. Dobbs logged the first 12 regular-season attempts of his career last season, but barring a Ben Roethlisberger injury during the regular season, he'll see his biggest workload by far over the next three preseason games while competing with Mason Rudolph for a roster spot.