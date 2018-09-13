Dobbs has been taking reps with the first-team offense this week with Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) sitting out practices Wednesday and Thursday, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

While it's generally expected that Roethlisberger will play through any lingering pain and suit up Sunday against the Chiefs, his back-to-back absences from practice create more uncertainty about his status than initially anticipated. After beating out rookie Mason Rudolph for the top backup job during the preseason, Dobbs would be the first man up if Roethlisberger ends up being unavailable at any point. Dobbs brings intriguing athleticism and arm talent to the position, but his lack of regular-season experience would make it difficult to justify using him outside of two-quarterback or quarterback-flex leagues if he were to receive the start in Week 2.