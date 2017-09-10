Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Inactive Week 1
Dobbs (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
The Steelers have elected to dress only two quarterbacks in Week 1, with Landry Jones serving as Ben Roethlisberger's backup. Dobbs' first game on the active roster will have to wait, while it remains to be seen if Pittsburgh plans to keep the 2017 fourth-rounder sidelined in Week 2 as well.
More News
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Throws pick in preseason start•
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: To start Sunday•
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Poised for another start•
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Unimpressive in preseason debut•
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Starting Friday•
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Takes reps with first-team offense•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...