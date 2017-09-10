Dobbs (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.

The Steelers have elected to dress only two quarterbacks in Week 1, with Landry Jones serving as Ben Roethlisberger's backup. Dobbs' first game on the active roster will have to wait, while it remains to be seen if Pittsburgh plans to keep the 2017 fourth-rounder sidelined in Week 2 as well.