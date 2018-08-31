Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Lights up Carolina defense
Dobbs completed eight of 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown and took three carries for 18 yards and another touchdown in Thursday's preseason game against Carolina.
Dobbs got the start and led the Steelers to 17 points on four drives, finishing the preseason 29-of-43 passing for 434 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, with 10 carries for 64 yards and another score. He did his best to push Landry Jones out of a roster spot, but the Steelers may instead try to find a trade partner for the 2017 fourth-round pick.
