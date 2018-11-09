Dobbs completed one of two passes for minus three yards during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.

The second-year quarterback relieved Ben Roethlisberger with the game well-in-hand to play the final two offensive series, the second of which he didn't even attempt a pass. He looked like what you would expect from someone who has attempted just three passes in his career but is still the leading candidate to take over the offense if Roethlisberger were to get hurt.