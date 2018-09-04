Dobbs is now the second-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Dobbs beat out longtime backup Landry Jones for the main backup job, with rookie Mason Rudolph securing the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. Dobbs played well in Thursday's preseason game against Carolina, completing eight of 12 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown and taking three carries for 18 yards and another touchdown.

