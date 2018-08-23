Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: No go Saturday
Dobbs won't play Saturday against the Titans but is expected to start the Steelers' final preseason contest next Thursday versus the Panthers, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
The Steelers are giving Ben Roethlisberger some obligatory possessions with Week 1 of the regular season in sight, so holding out Dobbs on Saturday indicates Landry Jones and 2018 third-round pick Mason Rudolph will split the quarterback reps that remain. Aside from Rudolph, it remains to be seen if the team will keep three QBs on the 53-man roster this season, but Dobbs has acquitted himself well in two appearances to date, completing 21 of 31 passes for 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions to go with seven carries for 46 yards.
