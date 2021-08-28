Dobbs sustained a toe injury during Friday's preseason loss at Carolina, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Dobbs didn't get on the field until the Steelers' second drive of the second half, entering the game after a miserable performance from Dwayne Haskins. During his four drives, Dobbs went 6-for-11 for 35 passing yards and had a 12-yard carry before exiting and handing the offense back to Haskins. According to coach Mike Tomlin, Dobbs may have a turf toe injury, which, if he's diagnosed as such, could keep the fifth-year pro sidelined for some time and give Haskins a direct path to the No. 3 QB job behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.
