Dobbs completed three of five passes for 21 yards and rushed once for 11 yards in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason loss to the Panthers.

Dobbs started the game for the Steelers, but couldn't get much going on his mere two drives in charge. From the sideline, he then saw fellow quarterback Mason Rudolph impress once again, likely sealing Rudolph's fate as Ben Roethlisberger's backup ahead of the regular season. Unless Pittsburgh opts to retain three signal-callers, Dobbs appears to be the odd man out at the position.