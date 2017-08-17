Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Poised for another start
Dobbs likely will start Sunday's preseason game against Atlanta, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Dobbs struggled as the starter in Pittsburgh's preseason opener, completing eight of 15 passes for 100 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Ben Roethlisberger (ankle) will be held out for a second straight week, but there is some chance No. 2 quarterback Landry Jones (abdomen) will be available after he returned to practice Wednesday. Dobbs, a fourth-round pick in this year's draft, figures to make the final roster as a developmental project behind Roethlisberger and Jones.
