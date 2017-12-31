Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Remains on the sideline for season finale
Dobbs was active but did not take the field in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Selected in the fourth round (135th overall pick) of the 2017 draft, Dobbs never took an offensive snap this season, with Ben Roethlisberger throwing all but two of Pittsburgh's 563 passes entering Week 17. Landry Jones got the start in the season finale, but has been unimpressive in his career. Roethlisberger has hinted about retiring in the recent past, which could create an opportunity for Dobbs. Should Big Ben return for the 2018 season, Dobbs would likely compete with Jones for the backup job.
More News
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...