Dobbs was active but did not take the field in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Selected in the fourth round (135th overall pick) of the 2017 draft, Dobbs never took an offensive snap this season, with Ben Roethlisberger throwing all but two of Pittsburgh's 563 passes entering Week 17. Landry Jones got the start in the season finale, but has been unimpressive in his career. Roethlisberger has hinted about retiring in the recent past, which could create an opportunity for Dobbs. Should Big Ben return for the 2018 season, Dobbs would likely compete with Jones for the backup job.