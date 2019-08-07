Dobbs will make the start in Pittsburgh's first preseason game on Friday, according to Bob Labriola of Steelers.com.

Dobbs is hoping to hold off Mason Rudolph and retain the back-up quarterback job behind Ben Roethlisberger this season. It would be in his best interests to get off to a good start after a disappointing 2018 campaign. Rudolph will also have an opportunity to show what he can do against Tampa Bay. Head coach Mike Tomlin made no mention of undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges, who is currently listed as fourth on the depth chart.