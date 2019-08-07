Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Set to start preseason opener
Dobbs will draw the starting assignment for Thursday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports.
Dobbs is hoping to hold off second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph and retain the top backup job behind Ben Roethlisberger in 2019. In order to aid his efforts, Dobbs would do well to turn in a solid showing in the exhibition opener after he mostly disappointed during the 2018 campaign. Rudolph will also be given a fair share of opportunities to show what he can do against Tampa Bay, and likely in the three preseason contests to follow.
