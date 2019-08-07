Dobbs will draw the starting assignment for Thursday's preseason opener against the Buccaneers, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports.

Dobbs is hoping to hold off second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph and retain the top backup job behind Ben Roethlisberger in 2019. In order to aid his efforts, Dobbs would do well to turn in a solid showing in the exhibition opener after he mostly disappointed during the 2018 campaign. Rudolph will also be given a fair share of opportunities to show what he can do against Tampa Bay, and likely in the three preseason contests to follow.