Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Set to start Thursday
Dobbs will start Thursday's preseason game against the Panthers.
Dobbs thus represents a lineup option for those trying their DFS luck in Thursday's full slate of preseason finales. More importantly, Dobbs' performance in the contest will help determine whether he or Mason Rudolph ends up as the Steelers' No. 3 QB this season.
