Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Starting Friday
Dobbs will start Friday's preseason game against the Steelers, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
With Ben Roethlisberger (ankle) and Landry Jones (abdomen) tending to injuries, the Steelers are expected to keep the first two quarterbacks on the roster on the sideline. Consequently, Dobbs will receive plenty of run in his initial opportunity as a professional. Once he takes a seat, undrafted free agent Bart Houston will likely be called upon to direct the offense.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...