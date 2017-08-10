Dobbs will start Friday's preseason game against the Steelers, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Ben Roethlisberger (ankle) and Landry Jones (abdomen) tending to injuries, the Steelers are expected to keep the first two quarterbacks on the roster on the sideline. Consequently, Dobbs will receive plenty of run in his initial opportunity as a professional. Once he takes a seat, undrafted free agent Bart Houston will likely be called upon to direct the offense.