Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Sticking in backup role
Dobbs will serve as the Steelers' backup quarterback Sunday against the Chiefs with regular starter Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) active for the contest, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Roethlisberger was withheld from practice Wednesday and Thursday while managing the injury, resulting in Dobbs logging extensive work with the first-team offense. While the back-to-back absences fueled speculation Roethlisberger might be at risk of sitting out the Week 2 contest, the veteran returned to full practice Friday to quell most of the concern about his status. Now that he's officially inactive, Dobbs will assume backup duties for the second straight week after beating out rookie Mason Rudolph and the since-released Landry Jones for those honors at the conclusion of the preseason.
