Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Struggles coming off bench
Dobbs completed four of nine passes for 24 yards and an interception during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland. He also ran for 15 yards on two carries.
This was the first extended look at Dobbs in a game that counted, and he was unable to do much of anything against a Raider defense ranked 31st in the league in points allowed. Pittsburgh failed to put any points on the scoreboard during the four offensive series Dobbs played in place of Ben Roethlisberger (ribs) before Big Ben returned in a failed attempt to avoid a third consecutive loss. Expect Dobbs to be back to holding a clip board in Week 15 against New England.
More News
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Negative yards in mop-up role•
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Sticking in backup role•
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Gets run with first-team offense•
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: No. 2 on depth chart•
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Lights up Carolina defense•
-
Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Set to start Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14