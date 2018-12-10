Dobbs completed four of nine passes for 24 yards and an interception during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland. He also ran for 15 yards on two carries.

This was the first extended look at Dobbs in a game that counted, and he was unable to do much of anything against a Raider defense ranked 31st in the league in points allowed. Pittsburgh failed to put any points on the scoreboard during the four offensive series Dobbs played in place of Ben Roethlisberger (ribs) before Big Ben returned in a failed attempt to avoid a third consecutive loss. Expect Dobbs to be back to holding a clip board in Week 15 against New England.