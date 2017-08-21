Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Throws pick in preseason start
Dobbs completed 10 of 19 passes for 70 yards and a pick in Sunday's preseason win over Atlanta.
With Ben Roethisberger and Landry Jones both nursing injuries, Dobbs got the start on Sunday and, while the final product wasn't inspiring, he showed good pocket mobility and had a nice 23-yard strike to Martavis Bryant. Dobbs, recently removed from Tennessee's spread attack, is likely a developmental prospect that won't see the field any time soon. On the other hand, Pittsburgh is just two seasons removed from having to turn to a third-string quarterback, a product of Roethlisberger's style of play and expansive injury history.
