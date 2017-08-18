Dobbs will start Sunday's preseason game against the Falcons.

Dobbs completed eight of 15 attempts for 100 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while starting Pittsburgh's preseason opener last week. With Ben Roethlisberger (ankle) set to sit out again and backup Landry Jones (abdomen) not fully healthy, the rookie fourth-rounder will get a chance to improve on his debut while still working with the first-team offense.