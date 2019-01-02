Dobbs did not play in Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

After watching from the sideline his rookie season Dobbs played in five games in 2018, taking a total of 30 snaps. He finished completing five of 12 passes for 43 yards with one interception. His passer rating of 24.0 was the worst in the league of anyone attempting 10 or more passes. Dobbs has two years remaining on his current contract but may again find himself in a battle with Mason Rudolph for the backup quarterback job heading in to next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories