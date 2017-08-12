Play

Dobbs completed 8-of-15 passes for 100 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Friday's preseason opener against the Giants. He also added a 16-yard scramble and took three sacks.

Dobbs got off to a shaky start, producing a pair of three-and-outs and two interceptions in the first four possessions. The rookie fourth-rounder settled down from there, leading the offense to two field goals and a touchdown before exiting late in the third quarter. He may have been taken with the same pick number as Dak Prescott, but it's clear Dobbs isn't nearly as NFL-ready as Dallas' signal caller was coming into the league last year. Don't expect him to be a factor once Ben Roethlisberger (ankle) and Landry Jones (abdomen) return.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories