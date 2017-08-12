Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Unimpressive in preseason debut
Dobbs completed 8-of-15 passes for 100 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Friday's preseason opener against the Giants. He also added a 16-yard scramble and took three sacks.
Dobbs got off to a shaky start, producing a pair of three-and-outs and two interceptions in the first four possessions. The rookie fourth-rounder settled down from there, leading the offense to two field goals and a touchdown before exiting late in the third quarter. He may have been taken with the same pick number as Dak Prescott, but it's clear Dobbs isn't nearly as NFL-ready as Dallas' signal caller was coming into the league last year. Don't expect him to be a factor once Ben Roethlisberger (ankle) and Landry Jones (abdomen) return.
