Steelers' Joshua Dobbs: Will get an extended look Thursday
Dobbs will split playing time with Mason Rudolph in Thursday night's preseason game at Green Bay, Bob Labriola of Steelers.com reports. According to coach Mike Tomlin, the plan is "to focus on the young quarterbacks. They're going to play and play exclusively."
The news of Ben Roethlisberger (questionable) being evaluated as part of the league's concussion protocol likely had no bearing on this decision, as Tomlin added that Landry Jones will also sit this one out. Dobbs was third on the depth chart behind Roethlisberger and Jones last season, never taking a single snap, and the addition of Rudolph could result in either Dobbs or Jones failing to make the roster coming out of camp.
