Steelers' Joshua Frazier: Headed to Pittsburgh

The Steelers selected Frazier in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 246th overall.

Frazier didn't see the field that much at Alabama, but the big nose tackle (6-foot-3, 321 pounds) can probably provide snaps to any team looking for someone to eat double teams. His space-eating game probably won't lend itself to IDP utility even if he sees the field, on the other hand.