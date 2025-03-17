The Steelers are signing Thornhill to a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The veteran safety from Virginia was designated a post-June 1 cut by the Browns in late February but will now remain in the AFC North after signing with the Steelers on Monday. Thornhill appeared in 22 games over his last two seasons in Cleveland, recording 103 total tackles and four passes defended. Now in Pittsburgh, the 29-year-old is expected to compete with DeShon Elliott for a starting safety position alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick.