Thornhill recorded eight tackles (four solo) and one fumble recovery in the Steelers' win over the Jets on Sunday.

While Thornhill didn't start the game, he did play 84 percent of the defensive snaps. With DeShon Elliott suffering a knee injury that already has him ruled out for Week 2 against Seattle, both Thornhill and Chuck Clark should see elevated playing time on the back end of Pittsburgh's defense.

