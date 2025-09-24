Steelers' Juan Thornhill: Takes back seat in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornhill recorded six tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 21-14 win at New England.
Jabrill Peppers saw his first defensive snaps of the season in Week 3, and they mostly came at the expense of Thornhill, who only played 26 of the Steelers' 71 defensive snaps. Things will only get complicated further when DeShon Elliott (knee) comes back into the fold, so Thornhill's role in Pittsburgh's defensive backfield looks like it might be on shaky ground as the season develops.
