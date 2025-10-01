Steelers' Juan Thornhill: Three tackles against Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thornhill recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Steelers' win over the Vikings on Sunday.
DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark started at safety for the Steelers against Minnesota, but Thornhill out-snapped Clark 50 to 31 behind Elliott's 100 percent playing-time clip. Through four games, Thornhill has recorded 25 tackles (14 solo), one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.
More News
-
Steelers' Juan Thornhill: Takes back seat in loss•
-
Steelers' Juan Thornhill: Records eight tackles in victory•
-
Steelers' Juan Thornhill: Inks deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: In line to be released•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Suits up for 11 games in 2024•
-
Browns' Juan Thornhill: Returning for Week 14•