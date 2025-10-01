default-cbs-image
Thornhill recorded three tackles (two solo) in the Steelers' win over the Vikings on Sunday.

DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark started at safety for the Steelers against Minnesota, but Thornhill out-snapped Clark 50 to 31 behind Elliott's 100 percent playing-time clip. Through four games, Thornhill has recorded 25 tackles (14 solo), one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

