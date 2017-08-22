Smith-Schuster (knee) is close to returning, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Smith-Schuster is recovering from a bone bruise he suffered last week in practice, and while the wideout says he feels healthy enough, he's still waiting on team doctors to clear him. The rookie wideout said icing the injury and resting are all he's doing for treatment right now, so it looks like he could return to the field within the next week or so.