Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Also dealing with knee injury
Smith-Schuster (concussion) also injured his knee last Thursday at Cleveland and may not be available for the Steelers' Week 12 contest at Cincinnati, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Smith-Schuster was already a question mark to play this Sunday due to being in the concussion protocol, but the knee injury adds a new wrinkle to his situation. According to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, Smith-Schuster was donning a bulky brace on his left knee Monday, so his practice participation will be one to watch once the Steelers take the field again Wednesday. With Diontae Johnson also in the protocol for head injuries, James Washington and Johnny Holton are the healthiest wideouts in this receiving corps at the moment.
