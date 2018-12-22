Smith-Schuster (groin), who is currently listed as questionable, expressed certainty in a tweet Saturday he'd be available for Sunday's contest against the Saints.

In an homage to fantasy football owners, Smith-Schuster tweeted he "couldn't let down the real ones down" who drafted him, signaling the star wideout would be available for Sunday's game. While fantasy owners would normally want to be cautious in this situation given the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff time and the fact Smith-Schuster was unable to practice Friday, the proverb "straight from the horse's mouth" feels like a perfect summation for this bit of news. Expect the 22-year-old to be a factor against a Saints defense allowing a league-leading 28.3 fantasy points to the wide receiver position.