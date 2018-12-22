Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Announces intentions to play Sunday
Smith-Schuster (groin), who is currently listed as questionable, expressed certainty in a tweet Saturday he'd be available for Sunday's contest against the Saints.
In an homage to fantasy football owners, Smith-Schuster tweeted he "couldn't let down the real ones down" who drafted him, signaling the star wideout would be available for Sunday's game. While fantasy owners would normally want to be cautious in this situation given the 4:25 p.m. EST kickoff time and the fact Smith-Schuster was unable to practice Friday, the proverb "straight from the horse's mouth" feels like a perfect summation for this bit of news. Expect the 22-year-old to be a factor against a Saints defense allowing a league-leading 28.3 fantasy points to the wide receiver position.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Spectator for Friday's practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Injures groin in practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Struggles with catch rate in win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Shines in close road loss•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Subpar outing in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...