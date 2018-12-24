Smith-Schuster hauled in 11 of 15 targets, amassing 115 receiving yards during Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Saints.

Smith-Schuster delivered on his promise to fantasy owners, powering through a groin injury suffered in Thursday's practice to provide his fourth 100-yard outing over the past six weeks (also three touchdowns during that span). With Pittsburgh remaining on the outside looking in but maintaining a chance of reaching the postseason, Smith-Schuster is certain to put forth an impassioned effort against Cincinnati's bottom-3 pass defense (275.7 YPG allowed). The second-year wideout amassed seven reception for 111 yards the last time these two teams met in Week 6.

