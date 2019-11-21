Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Another missed practice
Smith-Schuster (concussion/knee) missed practice again Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Smith-Schuster is trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Bengals, but on the plus side from the Steelers' perspective is that Diontae Johnson (concussion) practiced fully for the second day in a row Thursday. We'll circle back once the duo's official game status' are revealed Friday, but those who normally utilize Smith-Schuster in fantasy lineups should be prepared to find a Week 12 replacement for him.
